Delhi govt to table education bill to regulate private schools fee hikes in monsoon session

The Delhi government is set to table the Delhi School Education Bill, 2025, in the upcoming Monsoon session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, with the aim of regulating arbitrary fee hikes by private schools. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta made the announcement, stating that the bill, which has been approved through a Cabinet ordinance passed on April 29, will impose strict penalties on schools engaging in unjustified fee increases.

Strict penalties for arbitrary fee hikes

The bill outlines severe consequences for schools that violate the new fee hike regulations. For a first offence, schools can face fines ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Repeat violators will face even harsher penalties, with fines escalating between Rs 2 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. The penalties will continue to increase if the school fails to refund fees within the specified time frame. If the school doesn’t comply, the fine doubles after 20 days, triples after 40 days, and increases further with each subsequent delay.

Repeated violations could even result in a ban on the school’s management from holding official positions and a prohibition on proposing future fee revisions.

CM Gupta stressed that the bill will be introduced in the Assembly session starting on August 4, 2025, emphasising the government’s commitment to curbing exploitative practices in the education sector.

DPS Dwarka incident sparks public outrage

The move to regulate fee hikes comes in response to the controversy surrounding Delhi Public School (DPS) Dwarka. Several students were reportedly expelled for failing to pay the increased fees, sparking widespread protests. The Delhi High Court intervened, calling the school’s actions "inhuman" and ordering the reinstatement of the affected students after partial payment of the hiked fees. This incident drew attention to the lack of regulation in the fee structure of private schools in the capital, prompting the government to act.

New Audit framework for transparency

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood outlined the government's efforts to create a robust audit framework for private schools. He emphasised that audit reports from all 1,670 private schools in Delhi would be collected to ensure transparency and investigate potential corruption in fee hike approvals.

Commitment to fair Tteatment of students and parents

CM Rekha Gupta reaffirmed her government’s commitment to protecting students and parents from unauthorised fee hikes and harassment. "We are focused on creating a fair environment for all, and we will take strong action against schools that engage in unethical practices," Gupta said.

This bill, expected to be debated in the Monsoon session, marks a significant step toward regulating private school fees in Delhi, ensuring fair treatment for students and parents alike.