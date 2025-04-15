Delhi govt increases minimum wages of all workers | Check revised salary here

In a move to give financial relief, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced an increase in the minimum wage rates for workers of all categories. These new rates will be applicable from April 1, 2025. The government said that the hike has been implemented considering inflation, aiming to offer financial relief to the workers.
Check the revised salary here
As per the official release, the monthly wage of unskilled workers will now be Rs 18,456, while workers with graduation and above qualifications will get Rs 24,356 per month.
|S.No.
|Category
|Wages per month (01.10.2024)
|Wages per month (01.04.2025)
|1.
|Unskilled
|18,066
|18,456
|2.
|Mid-skilled
|19,929
|20,371
|3.
|Skilled
|21,917
|22,411
|4.
|Non-matriculate
|19,929
|20,371
|5.
|Matriculate
|21,917
|22,411
|6.
|Graduation and above
|23,836
|24,356
Also Read: Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of IPL match between Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals
Also Read: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta warns private schools against fee hikes, says 'no right to harass students'