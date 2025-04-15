Delhi govt increases minimum wages of all workers | Check revised salary here The government says that this increase has been made keeping in mind inflation, which will provide financial relief to the workers.

New Delhi:

In a move to give financial relief, the Delhi government on Tuesday announced an increase in the minimum wage rates for workers of all categories. These new rates will be applicable from April 1, 2025. The government said that the hike has been implemented considering inflation, aiming to offer financial relief to the workers.

Check the revised salary here

As per the official release, the monthly wage of unskilled workers will now be Rs 18,456, while workers with graduation and above qualifications will get Rs 24,356 per month.

S.No. Category Wages per month (01.10.2024) Wages per month (01.04.2025) 1. Unskilled 18,066 18,456 2. Mid-skilled 19,929 20,371 3. Skilled 21,917 22,411 4. Non-matriculate 19,929 20,371 5. Matriculate 21,917 22,411 6. Graduation and above 23,836 24,356

