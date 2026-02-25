Delhi government extends current excise policy for HCRs by one year amid new framework delays.

New Delhi:

With a revamped excise policy still pending finalization, the Delhi government has directed hotels, clubs, and restaurants (HCRs) to renew their licenses under the existing framework for the 2026-27 financial year. This follows a similar extension granted in June 2025 for the 2025-26 fiscal, maintaining the duty-based system originally effective since the 2022-23 licensing year. The Competent Authority approved renewals and new issuances for HCRs and Medicinal & Toilet Preparations (M&TP) licenses on identical terms as the prior year, per the Excise Department's order.

Licence fee hike and compliance measures

A 10% increase applies to fees for L-17/L-17F, L-18/L-18F, L-19/L-19F, and L-20/L-20F categories under HCRs, with the department reserving rights to review and adjust further. Licensees must settle any hikes promptly, or face transport permit suspensions or other actions. Relevant circulars will follow under the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, ensuring seamless operations for the upcoming year.

Background of policy continuity

The current regime persists from 2023-24, after the AAP government's ambitious 2021-22 reforms- which introduced private retail liquor sales- were scrapped in July 2022 over alleged irregularities. Four Delhi government corporations now solely manage citywide retail vends, stabilizing supply amid the holdover.

Plans for retail liquor and new policy push

Similar renewal orders are expected soon for L-6 and L-7 retail liquor shop licenses. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tasked officials last year with drafting a fresh policy prioritizing quality liquor supply and transparency, signaling intent to evolve beyond temporary extensions once ready.