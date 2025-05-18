Delhi: Fire breaks out at Sarojini Nagar Market, e-rickshaw catches fire in Farsh Bazaar A fire broke out at three shops in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market on Sunday night. Five fire tenders were deployed, and the blaze has been largely contained without any reported injuries, according to the Delhi Fire Service.

New Delhi:

A fire broke out at three shops in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market late Sunday, prompting a swift response from the Delhi Fire Service. Fire Officer Manoj Kumar said a call about the blaze was received at 9:27 pm, following which five fire tenders were dispatched to the scene.

"The fire is almost extinguished, and no injuries have been reported," Kumar said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Further details are awaited.

Six injured after e-rickshaw catches fire in Delhi's Farsh Bazar

In a separate incident, six people were injured after an e-rickshaw caught fire in east Delhi early Sunday, officials said. The fire broke out around 3.30 am in Farsh Bazar area and smoke spread to a nearby building, a Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said.

Six residents, who reportedly suffocated due to the smoke were rescued and taken to a hospital, he said. Their condition is stated to be stable, the official added.

(With agency inputs)