Delhi Election Results: Who will be next chief minister? BJP's Virendra Sachdeva replies | Watch

Image Source : PTI Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva

As per the Election Commission of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was leading on 50 seats, while AAP in 20 constituencies in the early trends of vote counting. Congress was struggling to open its account again. As the saffron party is set to end the 27-year-long drought, the pertaining question arises who will be the next chief minister of Delhi?

On the question about who will be the chief minister from the BJP? Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party president Virendra Sachdeva said a party worker will be the next CM and the final decision will be taken by the central leadership.

"Early trends are as per our expectation but we will wait for the results. Our party workers have worked hard. This victory will be the victory of our top leadership. We have contested the election based on the issues of Delhi - but Arvind Kejriwal tried to deviate from the issues. The central leadership will decide the CM face," he said.

Meanwhile, several exit polls had predicted a victory for the BJP over the ruling AAP while the Congress has been projected to make no significant gains from last elections. Two exit polls, however, predicted a victory for the Aam Admi Party (AAP), and as many showed a close contest between them, with an edge for the BJP.

The voting for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi was held on February 5. The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, has pulled all the stops to win the polls and replace AAP which has been dominating since 2013. In the last two Assembly elections in 2015 and 2020, the AAP routed the BJP restricting it to three and eight seats, respectively.