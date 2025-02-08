Delhi Election Results 2025: How many votes is BJP getting in capital? Know vote share here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The BJP is leading on 43 seats by 47.96% vote percentage.

As per the emerging trends from the Election Commission at 10:30 AM, the BJP is leading on 43 seats by 47.96% vote percentage, the AAP trails on 27 seats by 42.67% vote percentage, and the Congress however failed to open account this time. The development comes as the Bharatiya Janata Party crossed the majority mark in the Delhi assembly election results, as per the early trends from the Election Commission.

The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36. AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal is leading from the New Delhi seat by a vote margin of 343.

AAP candidate and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj is trailing to BJP's Shikha Roy on Greater Kailash seat by 459 votes.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is trailing to BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri on Kalkaji seat by a vote margin of 1149 votes. The BJP is also leading on the Okhla seat, considered a strong bastion of AAP's Amanatullah Khan by a vote margin of 2260.

Delhi Minister Gopal Rai is leading from the Babarpur seat by 5602 votes while Imran Hussain is leading from Ballimaran seat by 1824 votes. Satyendra Jain is trailing to BJP's Karnail Singh from Shakur Basti seat by 2956 votes.

Former AAP leader Kailash Gahlot, who joined the BJP recently has gained a comfortable lead of 2217 on the Bijwasan seat. Along with Delhi, the counting for by-elections in Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur seat and Tamil Nadu's Erode seat is also underway.

All security arrangements have been put in place. Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent. The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance. They expressed confidence in returning to power.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister. The PM also used the terms "Aapda" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Kejriwal.