Dense fog reduces visibility in Delhi-NCR, several trains delayed, flight operations impacted | VIDEO

Delhi weather: Delhiites on Tuesday woke up to a thick blanket of fog and low visibility amidst continued cold conditions. Dense fog and severe cold conditions continued to hamper flight and train movements to and from the national capital this morning, causing inconvenience to passengers.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, "Very dense fog in isolated pockets of northwest Rajasthan; dense fog in isolated pockets of East Uttar Pradesh; moderate fog in isolated pockets of Punjab, Haryana and West UP and shallow fog in isolated pockets of Delhi".

Delhi record 11.4 degrees Celsius

The minimum temperature was recorded at 11.4 degrees Celsius in the national capital while the relative humidity at 8:30 am was 100 per cent, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. In the morning, foggy conditions were observed in parts of the national capital, with the Safdarjung observatory recording the minimum temperature at 11.4 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 22 degrees Celsius. It was 22.6 degrees Celsius on Monday. Notably, similar weather conditions were reported in several cities of neighbouring states like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana.

Train, flight operations impacted

Several domestic and international flights are running behind schedule due to low visibility at Delhi's IGI airport. The airport authorities have advised passengers to contact their airline for more information.

"While landings and take-offs continue at Delhi Airport, flights that are not CAT III complaint may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated information. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Delhi Airport said.

Meanwhile, train operations were also hit owing to the reduced visibility in the national capital and its adjoining areas. According to the Indian Railways, a total of 19 trains to and from Delhi are running late due to operational reasons and fog conditions in some parts of north India.

IMD forecasts rain on January 31

IMD has predicted light rainfall or very light thundershower activities on January 31 in the Delhi-NCR area. "We expect very light maybe some light rainfall or very light thundershower activity to happen on January 31 in Delhi. And, of course, we are monitoring it day to day. If there is any upgrade or downgrade in the warning, we will be doing it simultaneously," IMD Scientist Soma Sen said.

In the plains, we expect the fog conditions to reduce significantly due to the approach of active western disturbances, she added.

"The temperatures, especially minimum temperatures, will start to rise due to the approach of the western disturbances. So, in fact for Delhi for example this morning 6.8 was the minimum. It is likely to shift upwards entire northwest India, we are expecting a two to four-degree rise during the next three to four days, and maximum temperatures are likely to fall slightly because cloudy conditions will happen and it is likely to fall slightly. So, overall, a bit eventful week during the next coming days," she predicted.

