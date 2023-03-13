Follow us on Image Source : FILE/REPRESENTATIVE Bulldozer to raze illegal construction in THESE places today

Authorities are all set to take action against illegal construction in the national capital from today. Officials of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and Public Works Department (PWD) will start the process of demolishing illegal constructions on the direction of the Special Task Force for Anti-Encroachment Drive. 350 such illegal constructions have been identified in Delhi which will be demolished.

Today, from East Delhi to South Delhi and from West Delhi to North Delhi, bulldozers can be seen roaring at many places simultaneously. The purpose of the anti-encroachment drive is to get rid of the problem of jam on the roads of Delhi.

The Bulldozer will pay a visit to THESE places

The process of demolishing illegal constructions will begin on Ring Road, Kalindi Kunj Road, Mehrauli-Gurugram Road, IGNOU Road, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Aurobindo Marg, Kilokari Village, Lajpat Nagar to Mathura Road. Apart from this, action of bulldozers will also be seen on Diplomatic Area, Shantipath-RTR road.

Bulldozers will also run on Gopalpur Red Light to Jagatpur Bridge, Old Yamuna Bridge to Apsara Border GT Road Corridor, Old Patparganj Road, Burari Road, Wazirabad Road. Illegal construction will also be removed from Outer Ring Road, Najafgarh Road, Patel Road, Rohtak Road. Illegal constructions and encroachments in several areas including Shastri Nagar, Jahangirpuri and Karol Bagh are to be removed today.

Why large scale bulldozer action in Delhi today?

In fact, the drive to demolish illegal constructions is being started today by DDA , MCD and PDW together. The reason for this is that there have been 370 cases of illegal construction on roads in entire Delhi. Out of these illegal constructions, 225 are temporary constructions while the work of removing 125 permanent constructions will also be started from today. Due to these illegal constructions, the roads of Delhi remain jammed.

How much illegal construction is there in which areas?

According to PWD, there are 36 temporary and 80 temporary encroachments in East Delhi, 68 permanent and 80 temporary encroachments in North Delhi. Apart from this, action will be taken against illegal constructions in South and West Delhi today.

