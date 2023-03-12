Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shocking: Stray dogs kill brothers, 5 and 7, in separate incidents in Delhi's Vasant Kunj area

New Delhi: A shocking and horrifying incident made headlines where two siblings were mauled to death by start dogs in Delhi. The police on Monday informed that two brothers, aged 7 and 5 were killed in stray dog attack in two separate incidents in the Vasant Kunj area of South Delhi. A case has been registered and the probe is underway.

Two siblings killed by stray dogs in separate incidents

Delhi Police informed that the first incident took place on Friday, March 10, 2023, when the elder sibling, aged 7 years went missing. His body was recovered later with animal bites-like injuries. '2 siblings, aged 7 and 5 were killed allegedly in stray dog attack in 2 separate incidents in the Vasant Kunj area. A 7-year-old boy went missing on 10th March & his body was recovered later with animal bite-like injuries,' Delhi Police said.

Second incident

The second incident took place today, March 12, 2023, when the 5-year-old younger brother was mauled to death. According to Delhi Police, the younger brother was attacked while he went to attend to nature's call. Later, his cousin found him lying injured and surrounded by stray dogs. The police claimed that the younger brother was declared dead at the hospital.

'Today, on 12th March, his 5-year-old brother was allegedly attacked while he went to attend nature’s call. His cousin found him lying injured, surrounded by strays. He was declared dead at the hospital. Case registered & Probe underway,' Delhi Police claimed.