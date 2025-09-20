Delhi authority opens bids for 600-bed super speciality hospital in Dwarka Sector 9 The DDA's auction of land for a 600-bed super speciality hospital in Dwarka is set to bolster Delhi's healthcare infrastructure while attracting international medical tourists.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has officially announced the e-auction of a prime 9.33-acre land parcel in Dwarka, Sector 9, to set up a 600-bed super speciality hospital. This initiative is part of the DDA's larger plan to expand the capital’s healthcare facilities while positioning Delhi as a global hub for medical value travel.

Key features of the hospital project

The new hospital, to be accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), will be a significant addition to Delhi’s medical ecosystem. According to DDA officials, the selected bidder will have a 55-year licence period to design, finance, build, and operate the hospital.The hospital must feature at least 600 licensed beds and meet all the regulatory and operational requirements within four years from the appointed date. The chosen site is expected to offer state-of-the-art medical services, supporting both residents and international patients seeking specialized healthcare.

Location and connectivity

The proposed hospital will be strategically located near key landmarks such as Bharat Vandana Park and Dwarka Sector 21 Metro station, making it easily accessible from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), located just 25–30 minutes away. This location offers the hospital excellent connectivity to major residential areas, institutional campuses, and office spaces, including the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) headquarters, PNB corporate office, and the Dwarka District Court.

Given its proximity to various transportation hubs and developments, the facility is expected to see a high footfall of patients once operational, especially from the growing number of international patients.The region already boasts established healthcare facilities, such as the Indira Gandhi Hospital and private institutions like Venkateshwar and Max Super Speciality Hospitals. This hospital will further augment the competitive healthcare ecosystem in Dwarka and provide an additional healthcare option for the city’s expanding population.

The area surrounding the hospital site is undergoing rapid urbanization, with upcoming projects such as the Bijwasan railway station, an 18-hole golf course, and a new sports complex. These developments are expected to create a vibrant, healthcare-driven neighbourhood that will attract both residents and international visitors.

The DDA has also announced plans to develop six large commercial parcels of land across the city, previously unused or encroached upon, for various projects, including a gold souk, office spaces, hotels, and other healthcare-related developments.