Delhi govt plans artificial rain trials, large-scale anti-pollution drive to tackle smog The Delhi government plans artificial rain trials to combat severe pollution levels. A large-scale anti-pollution drive, a ban on refueling 15-year-old vehicles, and mandatory anti-smog guns for high-rises are part of the strategy.

The Delhi government is preparing to conduct artificial rain trials as part of a broader strategy to combat rising pollution levels in the capital. The trials will depend on the outcome of upcoming water sample tests. Additionally, a large-scale anti-pollution initiative is set to target multiple hotspots across Delhi-NCR for a more sustained impact.

Artificial rain trials under consideration

In an interview with PTI, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa confirmed that the government is actively exploring artificial rain as a pollution control measure. A study is currently underway to assess the potential health and environmental impacts of the chemicals used.

"We have asked for detailed reports to determine whether artificial rain chemicals could have any harmful effects on human health. Based on the findings, we will conduct a small-scale test in an outer Delhi area and analyze water samples to ensure safety. If successful, we will move forward with the plan," Sirsa said.

Smog tower project declared a failure

Acknowledging the failure of the previous smog tower project, Sirsa revealed that the BJP government will introduce a new, multi-area anti-pollution strategy that directly targets pollution sources across Delhi-NCR.

"The focus will be on eliminating or significantly reducing pollution at the source rather than relying on ineffective measures," he stated.

Crackdown on older vehicles

As part of pollution control efforts, the Delhi government has also announced a ban on refueling vehicles older than 15 years at petrol pumps starting March 31.

Sirsa explained that enforcement will be strengthened using modern technology, including emission-monitoring devices at petrol pumps. Vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate will be flagged, and appropriate action will be taken.

Mandatory anti-smog guns for high-rises and construction sites

In another major step, all high-rise buildings, hotels, commercial complexes, airports, and major construction sites will be required to install anti-smog guns.

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been directed to prepare a detailed report identifying all buildings and sites that fall under this requirement. “Once the report is ready, we will proceed with enforcement,” Sirsa stated, emphasizing the government’s commitment to holding major polluters accountable.

BJP govt vows to tackle pollution

With Delhi’s air quality deteriorating significantly in winter—often reaching an Air Quality Index (AQI) of over 450—the BJP government has vowed to take aggressive action to clean and beautify the capital. Sirsa, who assumed office last month, assured that efforts would intensify in the coming months.