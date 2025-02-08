Badarpur, Delhi Election Results 2025 Live: Vote counting begins

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Badarpur Election Result 2025 Live

Badarpur Election Results Live: The vote counting for the Badarpur assembly began at 8:00 am. The main contestants in the fray are AAP's Ram Singh Netaji, BJP's Narayan Dutt Sharma and Congress' Arjun Singh Bhadana.

Badarpur Assembly Election: Key candidates and contest

Badarpur Assembly Constituency has witnessed keen political contests over the years, with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being the major contenders. This year, the Badarpur Assembly constituency witnessed a fierce contest between BJP candidate Narayan Dutt Sharma, AAP candidate Ram Singh Netaji and Congress candidate Arjun Singh Bhadana. BJP's Ramvir Singh Bidhuri is the incumbent MLA from this seat, however, the party changed its candidate this time.

Badarpur Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners

In 2020, BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri won the seat. He got 90,082 votes with a vote share of 47.05%. Aam Aadmi Party candidate Ram Singh Netaji got 86,363 votes (45.11%) and was the runner-up.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly Elections, AAP candidate Narayan Dutt Sharma won the seat with a margin of 47,583 votes. He had got a total of 94,242 votes with a vote share of 55.31%. He had defeated BJP candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who got 46,659 votes (27.38%). The then Congress candidate Ram Singh Netaji stood third with 18,930 votes (11.11%).