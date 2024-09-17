Arvind Kejriwal sets THESE three criteria for next Delhi CM | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena at 4.30 pm and tender his resignation as Delhi CM. Prior to this, AAP MLAs are expected to hold crucial meeting at 11.30 am at his residence to pick his successor. After being released from Tihar jail on bail in the excise policy case, the AAP national convenor said on Sunday that he would resign within 48 hours and sought early polls in Delhi. He vowed not to sit in the chief minister's chair till people gave him a "certificate of honesty".

Kejriwal had said he would hold a meeting of AAP MLAs in a couple of days and a party leader would take over as chief minister. The AAP supremo had said he would become chief minister and Manish Sisodia his deputy "only when people say we are honest".

Interestingly, Arvind Kejriwal has kept a few criteria for the person who will take up the job of new Delhi Chief Minister.