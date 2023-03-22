Kejriwal's new deadline for cleaning Yamuna: 'Will take a dip in river before 2025 elections'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Yamuna River in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday assured that the cleaning of Yamuna Bank will be completed before 2025. The next Assembly elections in Delhi are slated for 2025. Interestingly, clearing the sites was also one of the 10 guarantees that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced ahead of the municipal election.

While speaking to media, Arvind Kejriwal said, "A 6-point action plan has been formed to clean Yamuna...Before the next election in 2025, I will take a dip with you in Yamuna..." On Ghazipur landfills, the Delhi CM said, "The three landfills (in Delhi) will be cleared by December 2024."

With a focus on rejuvenating the heavily polluted Yamuna, the government will increase the quantity of sewage treated in Delhi to 890 mgd next year. The sewage treatment capacity in the city was 370 mgd in 2015, sources said.

Themed "neat and clean Delhi", the annual budget of the Arvind Kejriwal government focused on cleaning Yamuna and removing three mountains of garbage from landfill sites in the city. In the budget 2023-24, tabled in the ongoing session of the Assembly, Delhi government laid out a plan to beautify and modernise the city's infrastructure.

Work is underway at the three landfill sites — Okhla, Ghazipur and Bhalswa — to remove the waste. The three sites reached their saturation point several years ago.

In February, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena also said that the 'Yamuna cleaning campaign' effect will be clearly visible in the next six months.