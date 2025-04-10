Air India Express pilot dies in Delhi soon after landing flight from Srinagar An Air India Express pilot died in Delhi on Wednesday after operating a flight from Srinagar. The pilot, in his late 30s, reportedly felt unwell after landing at the Delhi airport and was rushed to a hospital, where he passed away.

New Delhi: An Air India Express pilot died on Wednesday in Delhi after reportedly falling ill shortly after operating a flight from Srinagar, airline and airport sources said. According to initial information, the pilot—who was in his late 30s—had flown Srinagar to Delhi earlier in the day. After the aircraft landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, he began feeling unwell and was subsequently rushed to a hospital. Despite medical efforts, he was declared dead soon after.

The airline confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday, calling it a tragic loss of a valued colleague. “We deeply regret the loss of a valued colleague due to a medical condition. Our thoughts are with the bereaved family, and we are extending all possible assistance to them as we all cope with this tremendous loss,” a spokesperson for Air India Express said.

The airline refrained from sharing further details about the incident or the pilot’s identity, citing privacy considerations and an ongoing process involving relevant authorities. “We request all concerned to respect the privacy of the individual and their family at this time and avoid unnecessary speculation, while we continue to cooperate with the authorities as required,” the spokesperson added.

Further details, including the exact nature of the medical emergency and whether the pilot had reported any prior discomfort, are yet to be officially confirmed. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has not issued a formal statement on the matter as of now.

(With inputs from PTI)