Car in UP STF motorcade carrying gangster overturns in Kanpur

Image Source : INDIA TV UP STF car carrying gangster Vikas Dubey overturns in Kanpur

Gangster Vikas Dubey was killed early Friday after one of the three police cars carrying wanted Dubey overturned in Kanpur early on Friday. The incident was reported after the Uttar Pradesh police entered the state limits with gangster Vikas Dubey, who was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Thursday. Policemen travelling in the jeep are believed to have been taken to hospital.

Eyewitnesses near the area said the car did not meet with an accident. Several rounds of firing were heard, they said.

Gangster Vikas Dubey was arrested outside a temple in the pilgrimage city of Ujjain on Thursday after purchasing prasad and an entry ticket to the shrine, ending a six-day manhunt for the man accused of masterminding a deadly ambush on a police party outside his home in Kanpur.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said two of Dubey's associates were also arrested.

Hours after the arrest of gangster Vikas Dubey from Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain, his wife, son and a servant were held by the Uttar Pradesh STF on Thursday evening.

Vikas Dubey’s wife Richa Dubey was arrested from her Krishna Nagar residence on Thursday evening by a team of the Special Task Force (STF) on charges of harbouring the gangster and conniving with him, police sources said.

The gangster's son and a servant were also arrested, sources said.

Richa is said to have supported Dubey in his unlawful activities.

She is allegedly the part of the conspiracy that led to the killing of eight policemen at Kanpur’s Bikru village on July 3.

She had connected her mobile phone to a CCTV camera installed in their now-demolished house at Bikru village and kept an eye on the activities there even from her absence.

Richa had gone missing immediately after the Kanpur ambush.

She will be taken to Kanpur and interrogated along with her husband, sources said.

Earlier, police had visited the gangster’s Krishna Nagar residence twice but could not find Richa or their son.

Vikas Dubey was being brought to Kanpur on a transit remand.

