Acid attack on a minor rape survivor in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur

A minor rape victim was attacked with acid in Hapur district on Sunday. The victim and her family alleged that a relative of the accused was pressurizing them for a compromise and when they refused, she was attacked with acid.

Hapur Updated on: February 03, 2020 12:17 IST
They alleged that the accused threw acid on the girl's feet and fled saying that the next time, it would be her face.

The victim has been admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Babugarh police station in-charge Uttam Singh Rathore said the minor was allegedly raped in June 2019.

Police had arrested a man, identified as Dilshad, in the case.

Senior police officials said that the acid attack was a result of dispute between the girl's family and the neighbours.

The police said that the matter is being investigated.

