UP: Man held for killing daughter on occultist's advice

Under the influence of an occultist, a man beat his 10-year-old daughter to death and buried her body in the house, police said.

The incident took place in the Khurd Mau village in Barabanki on Wednesday.

According to reports, an occultist told the accused that a treasure was buried under his house and to reveal its location, he will have to perform a ritual on his daughter. When the victim's mother tried to stop her husband, he beat her up as well.

It was the victim's maternal grandmother who informed the police about the incident after which both the accused were arrested on Thursday.

The body was dug out of the pit by the police and sent for a post mortem. Many injury marks were found on the victim's body during the post mortem.

Barabanki Superintendent of Police, Arvind Chaturvedi, said, "A man named Aalam beat his daughter and the victim died due to the assault. He later buried the body without informing the police.

"After receiving information about the case, police recovered the body and sent it for post mortem. Further investigations are underway and the accused have been arrested," said Chaturvedi.

