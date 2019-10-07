Thane: 13, including cop injured in clash between two groups over parking

Image Source : PTI 13 injured in clashes between groups in Thane

At least 13 people, including a police official were injured after a clash broke out between two groups at a hotel in Maharashtra's Thane city. According to the police, the incident was reported on Sunday when the group clashed over parking of two-wheelers by some local youths in the premises of the Fountain Hotel. The group had come to Ghodbunder Road for dinner.

An initial argument between the youths and the hotel's security staff resulted in a wordy duel following which other employees of the hotel came out in support of the guards.

This led to a clash between the locals and the hotel's staff members, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjay Patil said.

The irate locals ransacked the hotel premises and smashed some its furniture and fittings, he said.

On getting information about the incident, the police rushed in and baton-charged the mob to disperse the rioters, he said.

Around 12 people, including members from both the sides, were injured in the incident, Patil said, adding that a police sub-inspector was also hurt while trying to control the situation.

Later, both the sides filed cross-complaints.

A case of rioting was registered and search was on for the accused, the police official said.

Heavy security was deployed at the hotel, he said, adding that the situation was under control.

