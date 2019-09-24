Minor gangraped while on her way to school in Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : PTI School girl gangraped in UP's Azamgarh

The principal of a school has barred a girl to attend classes after she was gangraped by two men. The incident occurred while the girl was on her way to the school in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh. The accused men have been arrested by the police and a probe has been ordered against the school's decision to not let the girl attend her classes.

On Thursday, the girl was abducted by two men in a SUV, while she was on her way to the school. The family registered an FIR three days later.

The school principal, however, denied the allegations and claimed that he only asked the girl to stay at home for a few days until the matter is resolved. He also said he did not have state government recognition to run a school and claimed it was a private coaching centre with minimal infrastructure.

Asked about the probe, SDM Priyanka said the principal has denied that he removed any student from school but failed to provide an attendance register.

“I will visit the school on Tuesday. We have given the principal an ultimatum to produce the register and all relevant documents. The claim that it is just a coaching centre and not a school is part of the investigation,” she said.

According to a report with the Indian Express, the girl was sexually assaulted and was left at a secluded place. She somehow managed to reach to a country-made liquor shop and raised an alarm.

“The girl’s clothes were blood-soaked and she was taken to her school. There, instead of informing the police, the principal called her parents and said he was striking her name from the school records,” a local said.

SP Azamgarh Triveni Singh said the FIR against the two accused was registered Sunday on the complaint of her father and that the accused were arrested the next day.

The SUV used in the crime has been seized and that the girl was taken to the district hospital for a medical examination Monday.

Azamgarh DM Nagendra Prasad Singh said no school had the right to remove a student on such terms and said the SDM has been asked to conduct an inquiry into the matter along with providing the girl support.

