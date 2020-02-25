Image Source : PTI Mumbai: 4 persons get 7 years in jail for armed robbery (Representational Image)

A court in Mumbai on Tuesday sentenced four persons to seven years in jail for assaulting and robbing a building contractor in suburban Vile Parle in 2013. Judge UM Padwad found main accused Kamlesh Saha and three others guilty under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

Saha, a domestic help of building contractor Suketu Shah, on December 21, 2013 barged into the latter's house with three others, all armed with choppers, and tied him up. While they were looting cash, jewellery and mobile phones, Shah managed to call the police, which arrived and entered the house after breaking a window and nabbed the four red-handed.

Saha had joined work at Shah's home two days prior to the incident, police said.

