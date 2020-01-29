Greater Noida: Police arrest man involved in SUV robbery at ATS roundabout

Image Source : IANS Man who robbed Army veteran's SUV held after encounter in Greater Noida

A man accused of robbing an Army veteran's SUV was injured and held in a gunfight with the police in Greater Noida early on Wednesday, officials said. The accused was intercepted during a security check at ATS roundabout, under Beta 2 police station limits, when he along with his two other partners was moving around in the robbed SUV, the officials said.

"The accused opened fire on the police personnel, prompting a response in which one, Arjun, got shot in his legs. The other two however managed to escape in the dark," a police spokesperson said.

The accused men had robbed the SUV of a retired Army colonel at gunpoint on the night of January 26 from Phase 4 area in Greater Noida, the police said.

The accused, Arjun, has been sent to a hospital and a combing operation launched to track his absconding accomplices, the police said. The robbed SUV has been recovered, while an illegal firearm along with some ammunition was also seized from Arjun, the police said.

An FIR has been registered against him at Beta 2 police station for robbery and further proceedings were underway, the police added