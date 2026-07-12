Israel to hold Knesset elections on October 27. Will PM Benjamin Netanyahu get another term?

Tel Aviv:

While the country continues with its military operations in Lebanon, Israel announced on Sunday that the general elections will take place on October 27, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu eyeing another term in the office. This will be the first since 1988 when elections are happening in Israel following a complete four-year term.

The decision was announced by Knesset House Committee chairman Likud MK Ofir Katz, who noted that the current Knesset will complete its full four-year term on July 17. Knesset legal adviser Sagit Afik also reiterated that Netanyahu's coalition government has no intention of shortening the Knesset's tenure and no 'dissolution law' will be required this time.

Israel's Parliament or the Knesset has 120 seats and a party or a coalition needs 61 seats to form the government. Currently, a five-party right-wing coalition led by Netanyahu is in power in Israel. The coalition includes Netanyahu's Likud, Aryeh Deri's Shas, the United Torah Judaism, Bezalel Smotrich's Religious Zionism and Itamar Ben-Gvir's Otzma Yehudit.