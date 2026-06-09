'Be careful, Bibi, or you'll be on your own': The Trump call that made Netanyahu reconsider Iran strikes

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, cautioning that Israel could find itself "on its own" if it reignites a wider conflict with Iran. Trump said this while in an interview with Axios, shedding light on growing tensions between Washington and Jerusalem over how to handle the fragile security situation in the Middle East.

"I said, 'Bibi, you better be careful, or you will be on your own very soon,'" Trump told Axios, referring to a recent conversation with Netanyahu.

Netanyahu backs down?

According to Israeli officials cited by Axios, Israel was preparing what could have been its largest wave of strikes against Iran since April, with dozens of targets reportedly under consideration. The planned operation came after a rapid escalation between Israel and Iran that saw both sides exchange missile attacks over the weekend.

However, Trump personally called Netanyahu and urged him to halt further military action, fearing that renewed strikes could trigger a broader regional war and jeopardize ongoing diplomatic efforts. Israeli officials said disagreements emerged during the conversation, but Netanyahu ultimately agreed to stand down provided Iran refrained from launching additional attacks.

Hours after Tehran announced it had halted its military operations, Netanyahu declared that "the fire on that front is contained.” The latest confrontation began after Iran launched missiles toward Israel in response to Israel's ongoing military campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon. Israel retaliated with strikes of its own, prompting another round of Iranian missile launches before both sides appeared to step back from further escalation.

Despite the pause, neither side has ruled out future military action. Iran warned it would strike again if Israel continued attacks linked to Hezbollah, while Netanyahu vowed that any renewed Iranian aggression would be met with overwhelming force.

Netanyahu defends military strategy

In a televised address on Monday, Netanyahu defended Israel's actions, arguing that military pressure had significantly weakened both Iran and Hezbollah. The Israeli leader claimed that a pre-emptive operation against Iran last year had prevented Tehran from advancing its nuclear programme and reiterated that Israel would never allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.

Netanyahu also said Hezbollah had been preparing a major assault on northern Israel involving thousands of fighters and large-scale missile attacks, a threat he said Israeli forces had successfully disrupted.

According to Netanyahu, the balance of power in the region has shifted in Israel's favour after months of military operations. Although missile exchanges have ceased for now, the situation remains highly fragile.

Iran has tied its restraint to Israel's actions in Lebanon, while Israeli officials continue to signal readiness to respond to any future attacks. Defence Minister Israel Katz has insisted that operations against Hezbollah will continue regardless of diplomatic efforts.

Also Read: Iran War LIVE: Trump warns Netanyahu to be careful on resuming attacks after fragile pause in fighting