Mumbai: 20-year-old woman allegedly raped, murdered in Kurla; decomposed body found in vacant building

Mumbai: 20-year-old woman allegedly raped, murdered in Kurla; decomposed body found vacant building's terrace

A 20-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Kurla, informed local police on Saturday. The victim's decomposed body was found on the thirteenth floor of a vacant building in the HDIL compound.

Two people have been taken into custody for the rape and murder of the young woman.

"Initial medical report suggests that the girl was sexually assaulted. Hence, a case under the provisions of Section 376 (rape) and 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code has been registered," says police officials.

A case of rape and murder had been registered on the basis of the post mortem report and special teams with personnel from neighbouring police stations as well had been formed to identify the woman and crack the case.

Late Saturday evening, Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil said the rape and murder case had been solved and both the accused were in custody.

As per the police, an 18-year-old boy with two of his friends was shooting a video in the building when they spotted the body. The boy instantly called the police and informed them about the body.

"The body was confiscated by Vinoba Bhave Police Station and has now been sent for post-mortem. The girl had serious head injuries. Her body had also started decomposing," says a police official.

