Mumbai: Husband kills wife travelling in auto in broad daylight, murder caught on cam

In a horrific incident from Mumbai's Chembur area, an estranged husband killed his wife on her way to work on Thursday. As per reports, the couple got married in 2019 but had separated within a few months after the marriage. Her husband and the accused Akshay also had doubts about his wife's character, as per the RCF Police.

23-year-old Akanksha Khartmol had left for her office in the morning in an auto. Soon after, Akshay chased her auto on his motorcycle, and later attacked her with a sharp weapon.

"Even after separation, Akshay tried to talk to her several times, and also tried to persuade her. However, she did not want to have any kind of relationship with him. She was staying at her maternal home in Mumbai and was also doing a private job", said Balasaheb Ghawte, Senior Police Inspector, RCF Police Station.

Akshay attacked Akanksha with a sharp weapon on her head, face, and hand and soon escaped.

In the CCTV footage, Akshay can be seen entering the back of the auto-rickshaw,. During this, locals can also be seen protecting their children from sharp weapons.

After the attack, the local people put Akanksha in another auto and took her to the hospital where she was declared brought dead. RCF Police has arrested the accused husband

