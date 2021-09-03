Friday, September 03, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Crime
  4. Moral policing: 3 held for assaulting youth in Dakshina Kannada district

Moral policing: 3 held for assaulting youth in Dakshina Kannada district

Puttur police had on Wednesday registered a case against the five people on charges of criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly and wrongful restraint.

PTI PTI
Mangaluru Published on: September 03, 2021 11:51 IST
youth assault, moral policing
Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE

Moral policing: 3 held for assaulting youth in Dakshina Kannada district

Three people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old youth from Raichur, who had come to meet a girl from a different faith at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said. The youth had complained to the police that he was assaulted by a five-member gang when he was chatting with his friend at the KSRTC bus stand in Puttur on Wednesday.

They had also threatened him for talking to a girl from a different religion, he said in the complaint. The arrested accused have been identified as Abdul Majeed (27) of Puttur and G Farooq (32) and G Alebi (33) from Sullia. Two others involved in the case are absconding, police sources said.

Puttur police had on Wednesday registered a case against the five people on charges of criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly and wrongful restraint.

Also Read: Private tutor booked for murder as 12-year-old dies after being beaten up

Also Read: Three held, including Bangladeshi national in Kolkata for involvement in ‘SIM box’ racket

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News