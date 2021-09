Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Moral policing: 3 held for assaulting youth in Dakshina Kannada district

Three people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 19-year-old youth from Raichur, who had come to meet a girl from a different faith at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district, police sources said. The youth had complained to the police that he was assaulted by a five-member gang when he was chatting with his friend at the KSRTC bus stand in Puttur on Wednesday.

They had also threatened him for talking to a girl from a different religion, he said in the complaint. The arrested accused have been identified as Abdul Majeed (27) of Puttur and G Farooq (32) and G Alebi (33) from Sullia. Two others involved in the case are absconding, police sources said.

Puttur police had on Wednesday registered a case against the five people on charges of criminal intimidation, unlawful assembly and wrongful restraint.