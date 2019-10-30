Nagpur couple robs houses after watching Youtube videos

Wednesday, October 30, 2019
     
October 30, 2019
Maha couple robs houses after watching Youtube videos; held
Maha couple robs houses after watching Youtube videos; held

A couple in their 20s have been arrested for allegedly robbing houses after learning various methods of break-in by watching Youtube videos, police in Maharashtra's Nagpur said on Tuesday.

An official said accused Haziapahad resident Shailesh Vasanta Dumbre (29) is an MBA while his partner Gauri Gomade (21) is a Bachelor of Arts student in Chitrakala Mahavidyalaya here.

"They live together and used to watch house-breakingtheft videos on Youtube, including use of gas-cutters to pull out latches of doors. They perfected it by using a gas-cutter on objects at home," he said.

He said the couple is accused of robbing Rs 2 lakh from a house in Mankapur area here in April.

"They were living in a rented bungalow in Gorewada area and used to commit two to three house-breaking thefts every month to support their lavish lifestyle. We zeroed in on them after they used an orange car bought on installments in one of the thefts," the Mankapur police station official said.

The police seized a gas-cutter gun, oxygen cylinders and other tools used for thefts, he said.

"They have told police they were currently scouring Youtube videos on techniques to pry open ATMs," he said.

