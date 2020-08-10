Image Source : PTI 30 arrested for holding booze party on Gurugram-Faridabad expressway

The Gurugram police have arrested 30 youngsters including eight girls for drinking publicly on Gurugram-Faridabad expressway and also violating the COVID-19 pandemic precautions. The party, organised on Saturday night by one Harsh Gosain, a resident of Sector 46 in Gurugram, was arrested from the spot.

The alleged person failed to produce a valid license required for the liquor party. Local police also seized three cartons of beer and one carton of Indian made foreign liquor from the spot.

KK Rao, Police Commissioner of Gurugram said that the officials of Gwal Pahari received information with regards to the liquor party was organised in the Off-Road adventure zone in Baliawas.

"Subsequently, we have constituted a team led by Karan Goyal, ACP of DLF to conduct a raid. The team, without delay at any time, reached the place. Around 30 youths were consuming liquor in open space. When the police team approached them, they tried to flee from the spot. The police team including women staff managed to nab them," Rao said.

"At a time of the pandemic, organising liquor party in a public place is an offence as chances of Corona spread is very high. It would not only threaten them but also to others. Its organiser is booked under relevant sections of the excise act, pandemic act, and disaster management act. The alleged youths are let off after strong warning," Rao added.

(With agency inputs)

Also Read | Thai woman gang-raped in Haryana hotel, one held

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage