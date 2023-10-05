Greater Noida: Private school owner arrested for raping teacher on institute premises, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Police arrested the accused

Greater Noida police arrested an owner of a private school for allegedly raping a teacher on the institute premises and blackmailing her, said the officials on Wednesday.

According to the police, the school owner sexually assaulted her for the first time in February and also made a video recording of the crime and the accused used the recording to blackmail her.

The victim alleged that the owner of the school repeatedly raped her over the course of time.

The police said the accused had called her to his office located in the same school where she works in Sector Sigma 2, Greater Noida on the pretext of some important work while she was in the school for routine duty. He allegedly raped her at his office, he added.

The official said she recently confided her ordeal to her husband after which they approached the police and reported the matter at the local Sector Beta 2 police station last week.

A rape case registered

Acting upon her complaint, the police filed a case under sections 376 (rape) and 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) of the Indian Penal Code on September 29, he added.

On Tuesday, the accused was intercepted near the Chuhadpur underpass and taken into custody by officers of the Sector Beta 2 police station, they added. He was produced in a local court, which has remanded him in judicial custody, the police said.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: Delhi Court grants divorce to Shikhar Dhawan on grounds of cruelty by estranged wife Aesha Mukerji