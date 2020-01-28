Gang of four disguised as cops busted in Mumbai

Representational image

Mumbai police have arrested four members of a gang who used to disguise as cops and loot people at highways. The members of the gang have been held by police officials under the Vikhroli police station. The gang was busted after they attempted a similar act. On December 28, the gang looted a person named Nirmal Kukreja near Jogeshwari area on Vikhroli link road. The accused first overtook Nirmal's car using a private four-wheeler and appeared as cops to Kukreja. They looted cash and foreign currency from him.

However, the victim reported the matter to the police following which four people have been arrested by the cops. As per the initial investigation, the four accused held are educated and have been committing such crimes for a long time in Mumbai. Further investigation in the case is underway.

Cops have also seized the vehicle used by the accused to commit crimes, informed Mumbai Police DCP Pranay Ashok.

Not the first time when such a gang has been busted who used to loot people disguised as police officials.

UP police arrests prime accused in Gaurav Chandel's murder

Recently, in a similar incident, a Noida-Greater Noida based man Gaurav Chandel was robbed and murdered while he was on his way back home from work in Gurugram. He had last called up his wife at Parthala Chowk area in Greater Noida and had told her that he would reach home within 5 minutes.

His family members kept contacting him after he did not return home even after 40 minutes. His body was later found at Gaur Chowk (5-minutes drive from his home in Gaur City).

Chandel's family has claimed that he was murdered by a gang who disguised as cops however UP police later rejected this claim.​

Coming as latest development, Noida STF and Hapur Police on Monday (yesterday) arrested prime accused in the murder case. Chandel was shot dead in Noida Sector 123 on January 7.

ALSO READ: Chandigarh: Toddler found dead inside bed box after mother elopes with lover

ALSO READ: Nagpur: Shocking! 19-year-old girl raped, rod inserted in her private parts