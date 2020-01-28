Nagpur: Shocking! 19-year-old girl raped, rod inserted in her private parts

In a shocking, a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a man in Nagpur's Pardi area. According to reports, an iron rod was inserted in her private parts. The gruesome incident took place on January 21 and the accused, Yogilal Rahangdale (52), was arrested from Gondia district, the police official said.

The accused was working as a supervisor in a spinning mill where the woman was employed as a labourer. The woman, her brother, the accused and another girl lived in rented accommodations in Pardi.

Inspector Sunil Chavan of the Pardipolice station said the woman's brother and her female friend had gone to their village on January 21 for some work.

As the woman was alone at home, Rahangdale attempted to rape her in the night. When she resisted, he stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth.

When she fell unconscious, the accused raped her and inserted an iron rod in her private parts, Chavan said, quoting from the complaint filed by the victim.

She narrated the incident to her brother on January 24 and they subsequently lodged a complaint with the police.

An offence was registered against the accused at the Pardi police station.

(With inputs from PTI)

