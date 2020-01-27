Image Source : FILE Mumbai man, 2 Facebook friends gangrape wife on pretext of showing movie

In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old man allegedly gangraped his wife along with his two Facebook friends in Palghar district, near Mumbai. The accused, who hails from Palghar district, works as an auto-driver. The Jogeshwari police arrested the accused and his 2 friends for orchestrating the gang-rape of his wife.

The two friends of the main accused are employees of a pharmaceutical company in Mumbai.

According to a report in news agency PTI, the gang-rape took place last November, but the police complaint was filed in January this year.

“The man brought his 23-year-old wife to Jogeshwari on the pretext of showing her a movie. He then took her to a shanty in Jogeshwari where his friends Abhishek and Mangesh Yadav were already present. The two are known to the main accused through Facebook,” the official said.

“He asked the duo to rape his wife and he too sexually assaulted her. After the ordeal, the woman approached Palghar police station which transferred the case to Jogeshwari police,” he informed.

All three were arrested on Saturday under Section 376D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code and have been remanded in police custody, Zone X Deputy Commissioner of Police Ankit Goyal told PTI.

