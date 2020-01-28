Chandigarh: Toddler found dead inside bed box after mother elopes with lover

Image Source : PTI Baby found dead inside bed box in Chandigarh

A two-and-a-half-year-old baby was found inside the bed box at his house near Chandigarh. The incident was reported in Burail, where the father of the dead child accused his wife of stuffing the boy into the bed and eloping with her lover. The incident unfolded when the father of the deceased child found his wife and child missing when he returned home from work on Sunday.

According to the police, the man initially thought they must have gone to his in-laws' house. However, upon contacting his wife, he was told that the baby boy was inside the bed compartment.

According to the police, a glove was stuffed in the boy's mouth to gag him.

Commenting on the incident, a police officer said the man, an electrician by profession, found his 2.5-year-old son after he opened the bed box. He contacted the police accusing her wife of murdering the child and having eloped with her lover.

Meanwhile, a case of murder has been registered against the child's mother at Sector 34 police station and further probe is on.

The whereabouts of his wife are unknown and efforts are being made to trace her, the police said.

Also Read | ​19-year-old girl raped, rod inserted in her private parts

Also Read | Mumbai man, 2 Facebook friends gangrape wife on pretext of showing movie​