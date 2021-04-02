Image Source : INDIA TV Two criminals wanted in over 60 cases arrested in Delhi

Two people wanted in murder, attempt to murder, and robbery cases were arrested from Delhi's Begumpur area in the early hours of Friday following a brief exchange of fire.

The two wanted criminals, identified as Mahesh alias Bholi, and Mohit alias Deepak, have been involved in 60 other cases related to robbery, snatching, and murder.

After receiving injuries during the encounter, they both were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

