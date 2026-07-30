Why is Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman not in the Ramayana trailer? Here's what the actor reveals about his role

New Delhi:

The much-awaited trailer of Ramayana Part 1 was unveiled in the early hours of Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 4:15 am, giving fans their first glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The makers chose to release the trailer during Brahma Muhurat, the auspicious pre-dawn period in Hindu tradition.

Soon after its release, the trailer sparked reactions on social media. However, fans were quick to notice that one major character was missing from the glimpse: Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman. So, what did the actor say about his role in the film? Read on to find out.

Why is Sunny Deol's Lord Hanuman not in the Ramayana trailer?

For the unversed, the makers hosted a special screening event for the Ramayana trailer launch in Delhi for a select audience on July 18, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam, in the presence of the star cast. Speaking at the event, Sunny Deol, who plays Lord Hanuman, revealed that he has only recently started working on the film and still has a long way to go. This suggested that Ramayana Part 1 will end at Rama's vanvaas.

He said, "I have done only a little work on the film so far. I still have a long way to go." He further added,"I would like to thank Waheguruji for giving me the opportunity to play Hanuman Ji. I feel truly blessed to be a part of this journey. Hanuman Ji’s character is not easy to portray, but it is going to be a great experience because he is innocent, strong and powerful. Most importantly, we need everyone's blessings as we have taken on such a big project."

Ramayana Part 1 to end on a cliffhanger?

Talking about the ending of Ramayana Part 1 at the San Diego Comic-Con event, director Nitesh Tiwari revealed that they have decided to end the first part on a cliffhanger. He said, "Where we leave in part one is something which is, you can call it a cliffhanger, something which will make people want to watch part two the moment they leave the theatre."

Ramayana Part 1 trailer out

The trailer offers glimpses of Yash's Ravana, Ranbir Kapoor's Rama and Sai Pallavi's Sita, while introducing key characters including Lakshman, Surpanakha and Kaikeyi. It also showcases Rama and Sita's exile, Dasharath's heartbreak and Ravana's growing presence. Watch the trailer below:

The two-part mythological film franchise, Ramayana, is produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. The first part is scheduled to be released on Diwali 2026, and the second part is scheduled to release worldwide during Diwali 2027.

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Ramayana Part 1 trailer out: Ranbir Kapoor begins vanvas as Yash's Ravana rises to power in Lanka