Delhi: Man kills 2 roommates after being pressured to pay rent

Delhi: Man kills 2 roommates after being pressurised to rent

In a shocking inicdent, a 23-year-old man allegedly killed his two roommates in west Delhi's Raghubir Nagar after an argument over rent payment. According to the police, the accused identified as Sakir, had been staying with Ajam, 45, and Amir Hasan, 46, in a rented flat at Raghubir Nagar for which they were paying ₹ 4,000 per month. The two were staying there since 1994.

Early this year, Sakir went to his village for four months and returned to his rented house in Delhi 15 days back.

But after his return, his roommates started pressurising him to pay the rent even for the four months that he wasn't there. This led to an argument following which the roommates allegedly abused him.

Sakir got offended and wanted to take revenge. On the intervening night of August 30-31, while his roommates were asleep, he killed them with a knife, hid the weapon and fled, the police added.

The accused fled to his village in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha after the crime but was soon arrested by a team of the Delhi Police, officials added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said: "Police received a call about the incident and on reaching the spot, both Ajam and Amir were found dead with multiple stab injuries. The spot was inspected by the crime team as well as Forensic Science Laboratory team from Rohini."

He said the investigation was started after a case was registered at Khayala police station. It was found that all three men had been engaged in sale of garlic in nearby areas, he added.

"Various teams were formed and dispatched at all the possible hideouts. A team was also dispatched to his village and finally, he was nabbed there," the DCP said.

(With PTI inputs)

