Delhi: Man kills mother over his marriage proposal, property dispute

In a shocking case, a man was on Saturday arrested for killing his mother in the Khyala area after he was scolded and threatened over his marriage proposal. In the initial investigation, police thought it to be a case of robbery as the woman's earrings were missing. However, examination of the scene of crime did not suggest the aspect of robbery, as there was no ransacking of the place and the valuables were found intact in the house.

An FIR of murder was registered in Khyala police station and the investigation was taken up. To gather more and more information about the events leading to the incident, the family members of the deceased (her husband had expired in 2019 and she has only two unmarried sons) were interviewed. In the meantime, the teams were also working on technical information collection and questioning the neighbours. During this entire process, the conduct of the younger son, Sawan (22) was found suspicious. After a thorough exercise of local enquiry and collection of technical data, Sawan was asked specific and pointed questions. Sustained questioning, based on facts, made him admit his crime.

During interrogation, Sawan mentioned that his elder brother Kapil's marriage was fixed recently. On this, he also approached his mother that he also wants to get married to a girl whom he knows for some time. As per him, he was scolded by his mother for this and threatened that mentioning it again would mean that he doesn't get anything from their property. It upset Sawan, who claims to have given all his earnings to his mother. Hurt by that, he planned to kill his mother. He created alibis to mislead the police, but the police team connected the dots diligently, leading to the detection of the crime within a few hours.