Delhi man attacks wife with hammer, hangs himself from tree at public park

In a shocking incident, hours after hitting his wife with a hammer, 37-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree at a public park near their home in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri on Saturday night. The man, an e-rickshaw driver attacked his wife in front of her three children following an argument.

According to reports, the body of the man was found hanging from the tree by local residents on Sunday morning, while the police had been looking to arrest him for attacking his wife.

The deceased has been identified as Chaman while his wife name is Rihana. Chaman was Rihana's second husband. The couple got married a year ago. The woman’s three children, from her first marriage, were living with them. Police said Chaman allegedly disliked her children and did not want to accept them. Police said the couple used to fight often over the children.

Rihana, who is being treated at a Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital, has told the police that she had told him about her children when he made the marriage proposal. Chaman had agreed to accept her children as well. However, after the marriage, he started asking his wife to leave her children at her parents’ home.

“The woman was not ready to leave her children. This led to regular confrontations between the couple,” a police officer said.

Deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Vijayanta Arya told a news agency the police received a call that a man had been assaulting his wife. A team reached and took the injured woman to a nearby hospital, where she was referred to another hospital in central Delhi.

“We registered a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide against the husband and started looking for him. The next morning, he was found hanging in a park near his home,” Arya said.

Since no suicide note was found from the man’s possession, the police believe that he may have taken the extreme step out of guilt.

Arya said that a case of attempt to commit culpable homicide under section 308 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the man.

