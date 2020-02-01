60-yr-old arrested for raping granddaughter in Madhya Pradesh

Saturday, February 01, 2020
     
A 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his six-year-old grand-niece at Biaora city in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday. The police arrested the accused, who is the brother of the victim's grandfather, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, Biaora's sub-divisional officer of police N K Nahar said.

PTI PTI
Bhopal Published on: February 01, 2020 13:59 IST
Image Source : FILE

The incident took place on Friday night when the accused took the girl to the roof of their house and raped her, he said, adding that the victim's mother caught the accused in the act.

An FIR was subsequently lodged at Biaora City police station, following which the accused was arrested, he said. The victim had complained to her mother about the accused earlier too, but she did not take her seriously, as the man is a close relative, the official said. 

