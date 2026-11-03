'I'm sort of flabbergasted': Jamie Carragher names Arsenal star as the best player in the Premier League

Defending Premier League champions Arsenal FC are once again at the top of the league standings. After a magnificent season in 2025/26, the side has once again managed to clinch the top spot in the standings. With nine matches played, the side has won eight games and lost just one been playing some excellent football.

It is worth noting that there are several star players in the side, performing at the peak of their powers, propelling Arsenal towards another good season. At the forefront of the star performers has been ace midfielder Declan Rice.

Speaking on the same, former English defender Jamie Carragher came forward and branded Declan Rice as the best player in the Premier League, claiming that whoever disagrees does not know what they are talking about.

“He’s the best midfield player in the Premier League by a long way. It’s not even a debate. Declan Rice is the best midfield player in this country. I’m not an Arsenal fan, but sometimes I hear people speak about him. And I’m sort of flabbergasted that they don’t understand football and they’re not watching the same game as me,” Carragher was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

Carragher branded Rice as one of the greatest players to play for Arsenal

Furthermore, Carragher went on to state that Declan Rice is one of the greatest players ever to play for Arsenal FC, putting him in the same bracket as Patrick Vieira and Liam Brady as well.

“He’s a world-class midfield player. There’s absolutely no doubt about it. One of the best midfield players Arsenal have ever had. They’ve had some obviously great ones. You think of Patrick Vieira and Liam Brady. He’s right up there with the best of them,” Carragher said.

For their next game, Arsenal will be competing in the Champions League; the defending league champions will be taking on Slavia Praha. The two sides will take on each other at the Fortuna Arena in Prague on November 5th, and it could be interesting to see which side comes out on top. Arsenal will come into the game as the favourites and will look to bring home some much-needed three points.

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