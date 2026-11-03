Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi quits NC, resigns from Lok Sabha; blames J-K CM Omar Abdullah for surrendering to BJP

The National Conference (NC) on Tuesday suffered another setback after Lok Sabha member Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi resigned from the party and his position in the Parliament, blaming Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for surrendering to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mehdi, who represented Srinagar in the Lower House, made the announced while addressing a public gathering at Zahra Park in Budgam on his father Aga Syed Mehdi's death anniversary.

Mehdi accused the NC's top brass of surrendering to the BJP, which is at power in the Centre, and said Abdullah has failed to fulfil the party's 2024 election manifesto, especially on the issue of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A from Jammu and Kashmir.

"It's a difficult task, but I want to do it. I want to take this responsibility because, in my opinion, this is the only solution," Mehdi told the gathering. "Those who have secured the chair by removing their caps and placing them at the feet of the electorate should come here and witness what genuine respect and love mean."

"The chair he occupies may carry authority, but it commands no respect. I bow my head and place my cap and turban only before Almighty Allah, and pray that I never have to place them before anyone else. The chair you are sitting on right now is a source of sadness for both you and us. People who lose chairs get unhappy, but here we are throwing away a chair, and we are happy," he said, taking a dig at Abdullah.

Mehdi's resignation is a huge setback for the NC. Mehdi, known for his opposition to abrogation of Article 370, had previously served as a Jammu and Kashmir from 2009 to 2014. He has also been a three-time MLA from Budgam.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he was elected from Srinagar after he defeated People's Democratic Party (PDP) leader Waheed Para by a margin of more than 1.8 lakh votes.

His supporters have backed his decision to quit the NC, calling him a "good leader and honest" person. It remains to be seen if Mehdi would join any other party or float his own political outfit.

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