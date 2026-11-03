Iran bracing for US nuclear attack? Tehran issues rare guide for citizens for impending radioactive scenario

Iranian authorities have issued a rare public advisory outlining how citizens should respond to a potential nuclear explosion, including instructions on finding shelter, preventing radioactive contamination and protecting themselves from nuclear fallout in the wake of fresh US strikes in Iran.

The eight-minute educational video, published by Iran's official news agency IRNA, advises people to seek basements or other sturdy buildings, stay away from windows and switch off air conditioners that draw outside air into buildings. It also explains what people should do if caught outdoors during an explosion.

The advisory has also been reported by Egyptian and Saudi Arabian media outlets. Iranian emergency officials have advised residents to remain sheltered for at least 24 hours following a potential nuclear attack, consume packaged food and bottled water, and avoid using vehicles as shelters. Authorities warned that radioactive particles could spread through the atmosphere, posing risks even to people far away from the initial explosion.

The detailed guidance marks a notable shift in Tehran's public messaging compared with the June 2025 Israel-US airstrikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. During those attacks, Iranian officials sought to reassure the public that radiation had not spread beyond the targeted sites. The latest advisory, however, explicitly addresses the possibility of a nuclear explosion and its potential consequences.

The video was released as part of Iran's Passive Defence Week, an annual initiative that the country has observed for more than a decade. However, reports indicate that Iran has not previously issued a nuclear attack survival guide of this kind.

The video, released by emergency services in Isfahan province, which houses the Natanz nuclear facility, comes amid speculation about a possible American strike on Pickaxe Mountain, a deeply buried nuclear-related site near Natanz. On October 16, US President Donald Trump said Washington could target the mountain but explicitly ruled out using nuclear weapons.

On Monday, US journalist and commentator Tucker Carlson alleged that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was pressuring Trump to launch a nuclear strike on Pickaxe Mountain within days.

Stay indoors, shut AC, avoid windows: Iran's advisory to citizens

Iranian authorities identified four principal dangers associated with a nuclear explosion: intense light, blast waves, extreme heat and the potential release of radioactive materials.

Ebrahim Adelzadeh, deputy director of education and research at the Isfahan Red Crescent Society, urged residents to seek shelter in sturdy buildings and stay away from windows.

"A basement or a room in the central part of a building, away from windows, can be a suitable shelter if it can be accessed safely," Adelzadeh told Iranian state-run broadcaster IRNA.

Residents have been instructed to close all doors and windows and switch off air conditioners and ventilation systems that bring outside air into buildings.

Egyptian outlet Veto reported on Tuesday that the guidance also advised people to prepare to remain inside shelters for 24 hours. Riyadh-based Saudi News 50 provided a more detailed account, warning residents not to assume their surroundings would automatically be safe after the initial 24-hour period.

What to do if caught in a nuclear explosion outdoors

The Iranian advisory also cautioned people against looking directly at the intense flash produced by a nuclear explosion.

Those caught outdoors without immediate access to a building have been advised to lie close to the ground, take cover behind a barrier and protect their heads and faces. Once the initial blast wave has passed, they should move into the nearest sturdy building.

Egyptian outlet Sada El Balad reported that people were also instructed not to remain outdoors watching or photographing the explosion and not to use vehicles as shelters.

According to Saudi News 50, residents should move to another safe shelter if their building catches fire or faces the risk of collapse.

Radioactive fallout could spread far beyond

One of the most significant warnings in the advisory concerns airborne radioactive particles. Adelzadeh cautioned that radioactive materials could travel through the atmosphere and affect people well beyond the immediate explosion zone.

"Even people far from the initial site of the explosion should take official warnings seriously and make decisions about the safety of their homes or workplaces based on information provided by the responsible authorities," he told IRNA.

If winds carry radioactive particles eastward, fallout could potentially reach Pakistan and even parts of India.

People who may have been exposed to radioactive dust were advised to carefully remove their outer clothing, place it in sealed bags and wash exposed skin and hair with lukewarm water and soap.

Saudi News 50 also reported recommendations to use regular shampoo without conditioner, clean exposed skin with wet wipes if bathing was not possible, and rely on packaged food and bottled water.

The educational video also discussed medicines used in certain radiation emergencies. Abbas Abedi, spokesperson for Isfahan's pre-hospital emergency services, warned people against taking iodine tablets without medical guidance.

"Stable iodine can, under certain conditions, reduce the absorption of radioactive iodine by the thyroid gland, but it does not provide protection against other radioactive materials or radiation resulting from an explosion," he told IRNA.

The video also mentioned Prussian Blue, a medication prescribed in certain cases of internal contamination involving radioactive caesium-137.

Iranian officials further warned that electromagnetic pulses generated by a nuclear explosion could disrupt electronic equipment and communication systems. Residents were advised to keep battery-powered radios available to receive official updates.

US resumes strikes on Iran

The timing of Iran's advisory has drawn attention amid renewed concerns about a possible US strike on the country's deeply buried nuclear facilities.

During the June 2025 Israel-Iran conflict, Tehran largely focused on reassuring citizens that radioactive contamination had not spread beyond the facilities targeted in the attacks.

The latest advisory takes a different approach, preparing citizens for the potential consequences of a nuclear explosion, including radioactive fallout, contamination and prolonged sheltering.

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