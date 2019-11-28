MP smuggler arrested with 20 pistols, 100 bullets in Delhi

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL/PTI Man from Madhya Pradesh caught with 20 pistols, 100 bullets in National Capital

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly smuggling firearms in the national capital and 20 pistols, along with 100 bullets, were recovered from his possession, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Raju Deshi, is a resident of Burhanpur district in Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Police received information that Deshi would come near Akshardham Temple to deliver a consignment of arms on Tuesday evening, Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said. "Thereafter, a trap was laid and the accused was arrested," he said.

Deshi was involved in smuggling firearms from past two to three years. He used to procure pistols at the rate of Rs 6,000-9,000 and sell them at Rs 15,000-20,000 per piece, the DCP said.

The accused used to sell the bullets at the rate of Rs 250-300 per piece, which was bought at Rs 150-175, the officer said.

