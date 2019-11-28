Delhi man murders love of his life within months of fanfare wedding, arrested

Fed up with daily quarrels, husband took his wife on a long drive and shot her. He later dumping her body near Haryana's Panipat. Sahil Chopra, 21, the victim's husband, and two associates were arrested from Delhi. The third accused, Badal, who is Shubham's driver, was arrested from his native village in Karnal. According to police, the victim, Nancy, 20, used to work in the event management field.

According to reports, Chopra suspected her of having an extramarital affair. Chopra along with his cousin, Shubham, and his driver, Badal arranged an illegal pistol and cartridges on November 10. The next day he asked Nancy to accompany him on a long drive. The four of them got in a Chevrolet Cruze sedan and drove towards Panipat in Haryana.

Around noon, they reached a refinery near Panipat, where Nancy asked Chopra to pull over as she needed to relieve herself. He stopped near a public toilet and as Nancy walked ahead, Chopra approached her from behind and shot her in the head from close range. The men then dumped the body in the bushes and returned home.

On Tuesday, Nancy's father approached police and said that his daughter's phone was switched off since November 11 and he feared that something had happened to her, they said. He told police that Nancy married Sahil Chopra on March 27, 2019, and ever since she was being tortured by her in-laws for dowry, they added.

Subsequently, a case was registered at Janakpuri police station and a probe was initiated. During the investigation, call data records (CDR) were analysed and the accused were arrested.

Sahil Chopra told police that he shot his wife with the help of the other two accused as he was fed up of daily fights with her, an officer told PTI.

The accused accompanied a police team to a village near Panipat refinery from where Nancy's body was recovered, he added. The accused were produced in a court in Dwarka which sent them to two days police custody remand, the police said.