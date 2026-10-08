Delhi anti-CEC protest: BJP claims Rahul Gandhi pushed one woman cop, Priyanka elbowed another

New Delhi:

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP, has alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed a woman police personnel during INDIA bloc's anti-CEC protest in New Delhi on Wednesday. BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari posted a video clip of the scene, saying, "In his eagerness to make a reel, Rahul Gandhi attempts to push a female police personnel."

Another video of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi went viral on social media where it is being seen that she purpotedly using her elbow to push a woman cop. BJP Social Media Co-Convenor Arun Yadav slammed Gandhi for her action, in a post on X, he said, "When politics crosses every line: Priyanka Gandhi appears to elbow a woman police officer. Shameful scenes from the Congress camp."

FIR registered against Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly assaulting police personnel and obstructing government work during Wednesday’s protest in the national capital, police sources said on Thursday. The FIR also names several other Congress leaders and party workers who participated in the protest. The case was registered in connection with incidents reported during the demonstration, and police are examining the allegations and the roles of those involved, the sources said. Police said 91 people were detained during the protest, including several MPs and Opposition leaders.

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday led INDIA bloc leaders through another day of protests, with Opposition MPs travelling in a procession of buses from a vegetarian lunch meeting to near Jantar Mantar for a surprise sit-in. However, for the second consecutive day, police stopped the planned protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar midway and detained Gandhi and several other leaders.

“We are not going to stop protesting till (Chief Election Commissioner) Gyanesh Kumar resigns. This is a fight to protect the most sacred thing in this country. There is nothing that Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can do that will stop us,” Gandhi said.

The nearly three-hour-long bus procession and the subsequent impromptu sit-in at the roundabout in front of the Shangri-La hotel saw several dramatic moments. Opposition MPs were stopped by security personnel, while Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and several other women leaders lay on the road holding copies of the Constitution.

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