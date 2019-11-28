Class XII girl shot dead in Madhya Pradesh's Porsa town

Image Source : PTI/FILE Class XII female student shot dead in Porsa(MP) town

A 19-year-old girl student of Class XII was allegedly shot dead by three unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants when she was returning home from her coaching classes in Porsa town, about 50 kms from the district headquarters, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening, following which the angry relatives of the victim and some local residents staged a protest and allegedly hurled stones at police vehicles. "Three unidentified motorcycle-borne persons shot Anjali Rathore, a Class XII student, multiple times.

The incident took place on Jotai Road when she was returning home along with her friend after attending classes at a coaching centre," Porsa police station in-charge Siddharth Priyadarshan said.

She was immediately taken to a local government hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, he said. After the incident, the victim's relative and citizens staged a protest.

The windscreen of a police vehicle was damaged due to the stone-pelting by the protesters, sources said. Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav later held talks with the protesters and persuaded them to end the protest.

Police have identified the accused trio and hunt is on to arrest them, he said, adding that a case has been registered and further investigation was underway.

