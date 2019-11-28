Image Source : FILE Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 292 result worth ₹ 70 lakh to be announced shortly

Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 292 result worth ₹ 70 lakh to be announced shortly. Check here

The Kerala Lottery Department will shortly announce the result of Karunya Plus KN 292. According to the official notification, the result will be out at 4 pm. The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 292 will be announced at Gorrkhy Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvanthapuram. Those who bought the lotteries can visit the official website or they can either click on the direct link provided below.

It is to be noted that the first prize is worth ₹ 70 lakh. The winner of Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN 292 will receive the amount. While the second prize and third are of ₹ 5 lakh and ₹ 1,00,000 respectively. The consolation prize is Rs 8,000. The fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh prize is worth ₹ 5000, ₹ 1000, ₹ 500 and ₹ 100.

Kerala State Lottery Results | Here's how to check:

Step 1: Visit the official website-- keralalotteries.com.

Step 2: Click on 'Lottery Result'.

Step 3: A list of lottery result appears on the screen.

Step 4: Select the lottery name for which you want to check the result.

Step 5: Click on 'View'.

Step 6: The list of winners will be displayed on the screen.