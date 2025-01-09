Encounter breaks out between Naxalites, security forces in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Sukma encounter: An encounter broke out between security personnel and Naxalites in the Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Thursday, a senior police official said. As per the official, the gunfight started in the morning when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation in a forest along the border of Sukma and Bijapur districts.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Special Task Force and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the operation, he said. An intermittent exchange of fire was still underway, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

Eight jawans among 9 killed in Naxals attack

In their deadliest strike on security forces in Chhattisgarh in two years, Naxals blew up a vehicle using a 60-70 kg strong IED near Ambeli village under the Kutru police station area at around 2.15 pm on January 6. Eight security personnel, four each from District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters- both units of state police- who were travelling in the SUV and the driver were killed on the spot, located around 70 km from the Bijapur district headquarters, the official said.

Police suspect the powerful IED was planted a long time back along the route used by security personnel.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P said that the explosive device went off when DRG personnel from Dantewada district were returning in their Scorpio vehicle after conducting an anti-Naxalite operation.

