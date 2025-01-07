Tuesday, January 07, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Chhattisgarh
  4. Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai pays tribute to 8 jawans, driver killed in Naxalite attack in Dantewada

Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai pays tribute to 8 jawans, driver killed in Naxalite attack in Dantewada

On Monday, eight jawans and one driver of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) were killed after their vehicle was blown up by Naxalites using an IED.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Dantewada Published : Jan 07, 2025 21:12 IST, Updated : Jan 07, 2025 21:12 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai pays tribute to 8 DRG jawans killed in IED explosion in Bijapur
Image Source : @VISHNUDSAI/X Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai pays tribute to DRG jawans killed in IED explosion in Bijapur

A day after eight jawans and one driver were killed in an IED explosion in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday visited Dantewada and paid tribute to the fallen soldiers. He laid flowers on their bodies and expressed deep condolences to the families of DRG jawans and a driver who lost their lives in the Kutru area of ​​​​Bijapur district. 

During his visit, CM Sai described the act as an attack on the values ​​​​of democracy and peace. He also assured continued action against Naxalites. He said, "The sacrifice of the jawans will not go in vain. The campaign to eliminate Naxalites will continue."

Furthermore, he said that violence and terror will not be tolerated under any circumstances. reiterating his commitment, CM Sai said that the government is fully committed to establishing peace in the Bastar division and is determined to eradicate Naxalism from the state by March 2026.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Chhattisgarh

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement